Fubara Inaugurates N21.2bn Emohua- Kalabari Road

Bennett Oghifo

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara recently inaugurated the Emohua-Kalabari road constructed by Julius Berger Plc.

Governor Fubara said Julius Berger was awarded the contract for the road’s construction on February 18, 2023, by the immediate past administration at the cost of N21.2 billion but only paid N6 billion.

Governor Fubara stated that his administration paid the remainder of N15.2 billion and completed 70 percent of the job to confidently claim it as part of his projects delivered for the good of the people in Kalabari land.

So, let me thank the four local government areas which co-operated to make this project a success: Emohua, Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru. And let me also thank the traditional leadership of the Kalabari Kingdom, please just be peaceful, everything that we desire, by the special grace of God, will definitely come our way, Fubara said.

In his short presentation, the Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Works, Atemea Briggs, said the Emohua-Kalabari Road is 15.24 kilometres in length, width 5.3 meters, and that the road is serving as major access into Kalabari land. It is laid with asphalt thickness of 100 millimeters – made up of 60 millimeters concrete asphaltic binder course and 40 millimeters asphaltic wearing course, with a median divide of 600 millimeters and installed street light, now completed and fully paid.

In her welcome address, the Vice Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Mrs Tekena Daphne Wokoma recalled that the road, which was properly constructed with bridges first in the 1990s, eventually collapsed a few years after.