Coca Cola Approves €0.93 Dividend for Shareholders

Coca-Cola HBC AG has approved a dividend of €0.93 per share dividend out if its general capital contribution reserve capped at CHF 375,000,000.

In a statement issued at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company stated that the payment of the full amount of the dividend will be made on 24th of June 2024 to holders of ordinary shares on the record date of 31 May 2023.

The statement added that the shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend as of 30th May 2024, in which case the last day on which the shares may be traded with the entitlement to receive dividends will be 29 May 2024.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company.

“We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries,” the statement read.

According to the statement its portfolio is one of the strongest, broadest and most flexible in the beverage industry, with consumer-leading beverage brands in the sparkling, adult sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and premium spirits categories.

“These include Coca-Cola,Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Kinley, Costa Coffee, Caffè Vergnano, Valser, FuzeTea, Powerade, Cappy, Monster Energy, Finlandia Vodka, The Macallan, Jack Daniel’s and Grey Goose,” Coca Cola said.

“We foster an open and inclusive work environment amongst our 32,000 employees and believe that building a more positive environmental impact is integral to our future growth. We rank among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG, FTSE4Good and ISS ESG,” the report added.

Coca Cola also stressed that as previously announced on 19 April 2024 Olusola (Sola) David-Borha and Alexandra Papalexopoulou would not be seeking re-election to the Board and retired from the Board as of the conclusion of the AGM.

At the AGM, Coca-Cola HBC’s shareholders elected Zulikat Wuraola Abiola and Glykeria Tsernou as new non- executive members of the Board.