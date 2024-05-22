  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Tinubu to Attend Inauguration of President Deby of Chad

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

.Departs Abuja Thursday 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, May 23, depart Abuja for N’Djamena, capital of the Republic of Chad, to attend the inauguration of President Mahamat Déby.

The inauguration of President Déby followed his declaration as the winner of the country’s presidential election earlier this month and subsequent affirmation by the Constitutional Court of Chad.

President Tinubu, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and will return after the ceremony.

