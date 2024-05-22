TCN Assures of Power Supply May 27 after North-east Governors Express Frustration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), yesterday, assured North-east governors that the company had resolved to stick to the May 27 date for the restoration of electricity supply in the zone.

TCN said it was aware that lack of power supply presented significant challenges, stressing that it understands the concerns of the governors for the people.

“We are not happy about the situation,” a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

TCN assured the North East Governors Forum (NEGF) that it was doing everything in its powers to ensure the restoration of power supply to the zone, as earlier indicated in its press release.

The statement said, “We are acutely aware that the lack of power supply presents significant difficulties and challenges, and we understand the concerns of the governors for their people and the day-to-day running of governance and businesses. We are not happy about the situation.”

The governors had expressed dismay over the blackout experienced in the zone last month, and berated TCN over what they described as a “nonchalant attitude’’.

They disclosed their dissatisfaction in a communique issued at the end of their 10th meeting held in Bauchi last weekend, which was hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed at Government House.

According to the communique signed by the forum’s chairman and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, the governors resolved, in the short term, to set up a solar power plant that could generate a minimum of 10 megawatts per state.

They also urged the federal government to direct TCN to redouble its efforts at restoring power supply to the zone.

But TCN said its team had been working to rebuild the four towers destroyed by vandals, and will not rest until power was restored to all the affected areas.

TCN stated, “We appeal for a little more patience, as work is truly advancing. We are pushing our contractors very hard to ensure we deliver on our promise of rebuilding the towers and energising the transmission line.

“Despite the recent increase in vandalism, we have continued to rebuild towers each time they are damaged and have consistently restored supply. The four vandalised towers on the Gombe axis are no exception. Despite our prevailing poor liquidity, we have mobilised all necessary resources to ensure this job gets the attention it requires.

“To expedite the work, we have insisted that the contractor put in place and on-site machines that will help increase the fabrication processes of tower members, which is ongoing.

“A visit to the site will show that the towers are nearing completion, with one tower at 90 per cent completion, another at 80 per cent, a third at 60 per cent and the fourth at 40 per cent.”

TCN added. “We are utilising all available daylight hours for the work. However, due to security issues, we are unable to work through the night, which we would have gladly done. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about completing the reconstruction and energising the line within the given time frame.

“We expect power supply to be restored by May 27, 2024, through the new 330kV transmission line, allowing Yola and Jos DisCos to offtake and distribute optimally from TCN substations.”

The transmission company appealed for patience from the affected states.