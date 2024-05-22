C’River Assembly Speaker Impeached 

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assemby, Hon. Elvert Ekom Ayambem, has been removed from office.

Ayambem was removed on Wednesday by 17 of the 25 members House of Assembly over allegations of highhandedness and inappropriate use of funds meant for the Assembly.

The representative of Calabar South 1 State Constituency, Hon. Effiong Ekarika, moved the motion for the removal of the speaker, and the motion was seconded by the representative of Bekwarra State Constituency, Hon. Omang Charles Omang.

No member has been elected to replace the embattled speaker because the maze of the House has allegedly been taken away by some lawmakers.

Ayambem, representing Ikom 2 State Constituency, was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly on June 2023.

There has been no official reaction to the development in the House which is obviously being rocked by crisis.