  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

C’River Assembly Speaker Impeached 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assemby, Hon. Elvert Ekom Ayambem, has been removed from office.

Ayambem was removed on Wednesday by 17 of the 25 members House of Assembly over allegations of highhandedness and inappropriate use of funds meant for the Assembly.

The representative of Calabar South 1 State Constituency, Hon. Effiong Ekarika, moved the motion for the removal of the speaker, and the motion was seconded by the representative of Bekwarra State Constituency, Hon. Omang Charles Omang.

No member has been elected to replace the embattled speaker because the maze of the House has allegedly been taken away by some lawmakers.

Ayambem, representing Ikom 2 State Constituency, was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly on June 2023.

There has been no official reaction to the development in the House which is obviously being rocked by crisis.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.