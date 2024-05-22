Chinese Company Denies Foul Play in Female Worker’s Death 

Inner Galaxy Steel Company Nigeria Limited, a Chinese-owned company based in Abia State, has refuted allegations of foul play reported in the media on the death of Miss Vivian Ocheze Munachim, a crane operator with the company, who reportedly fell to her death from the crane she was operating on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding her death have sparked controversy and protests.

A statement by the company’s Public Affairs Manager, Mr Ceng Jing, said the unfortunate incident happened when Miss Ocheze fell asleep while operating the crane, causing her to lose control and fall.

The statement said other Nigerian staff who witnessed the accident had corroborated this account.

The company also denied rumours of a romantic relationship between a Chinese staff member and the deceased, stating that “there is no evidence whatsoever that a Chinese staff was having a relationship with the late Miss Vivian Ocheze Munachim.”

According to the statement, the tragic incident has led to an outbreak of violence, with reports of looting and the vandalization of the company’s property, including its warehouse, production line, oxygen station, vehicles, and other facilities and equipment.

“Unfortunately, instead of telling the truth, some people chose to take advantage of the tragedy to spread false information. Some people with sinister motives quickly gathered together and stormed the company, looting and burning, leading to the escalation of the crisis,” the statement reads.

The company assured the public that it is cooperating fully with the police investigation and is ready to provide support and compensation to the deceased’s family. They also urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumours.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. Regrettably, social media misinformation has spread false allegations that a Chinese staff member pushed Miss Ochieze off the crane she was operating. We want to assure the public that these claims are entirely unfounded and have been thoroughly investigated and found to be false,” the statement added.

The company reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of its employees, stating, “We want to assure the public that Inner Galaxy Steel Company Nigeria Limited is not culpable in Miss Ochieze’s death. We value the safety and well-being of our employees and are committed to providing a secure working environment.”