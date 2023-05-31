Lawmakers Demand Virement of N373m N’Assembly e-Library, Dashboard Finance to Library Trust Fund

•Okay refund of N16bn federal projects funds for Borno

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives has demanded the urgent virement of N373 million for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard provided in the 2022/2023 Appropriation Acts as take-off grant for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

Out of the amount, N255 million is for National Assembly E-library while N118 million is for Dashboard.

The was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Gaza Gbefwi at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Gbefwi, said the National Assembly Library Trust Fund was established by the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act, 2022, for the provision of library equipment, and for the provision of state-of-the-art library equipment and other related facilities for the retraining of legislators, amongst others.

He said all things have been set in place for the take-off and running of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund such as the constitution of the Board of Trustees, the appointment of an Executive Secretary for the Trust Fund amongst others.

The lawmaker said in the Appropriation Act, 2022, the sum of N255 million and N118 million were appropriated for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard respectively, while no sum was appropriated for the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

He explained: “Aware that the management of the e-Library and the provision of electronic library facilities thereto falls within the exclusive mandate of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, and forms the basis for the establishment of the Trust Fund by this House.

“Concerned that any further delay in the in the virement of the sums appropriated for the National Assembly E-Library and Dashboard respectively will impede the smooth take-off of the Trust Fund and invariably affect the attainment of the objectives of the Act in the 2022/2023 financial year.”

Adopting the motion, the House resolved that the N255 million and N118 million appropriated for the National Assembly e-Library and Dashboard respectively, in the Appropriation Act, 2022/2023 be vired to the recurrent account of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund as part of the initial take off grant.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has approved the promissory note issuance to settle outstanding claims and liabilities for Borno State Government in the sum of N16.77 billion for federal projects executed.

This was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management by the Committee of Supply at plenary yesterday.

The report as laid by chairman of the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon. Ahmed Dayyabu, showed that all of the listed projects were actually executed by the Borno State Government.

It stated that the roads and flyover bridge were constructed in line with the contract specifications and huge resources were expended on the execution of the projects. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing inspected and ascertained that the quality of work done met the required standards.

“Borno State began construction of the federal roads in 2014. Only the Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala (30Km) Road Phase I (one) was eligible for reimbursement as it was awarded before the President’s directive of 29th July 2016 which suspended assessment of requests for refund on projects carried out without the federal government’s approval.

“However, the other three projects (Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala Road Phase II, Flyover Bridge at Custom Roundabout, Maiduguri, and Dualisation of the Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru/Ngala Road from Custom Area to Muwa Welcome Gate) awarded by the Borno State Government after the President’s directive, was approved upon a compassionate appeal by the Borno State government.

“The approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional sum of N16,772,486,002.19 to Borno State government is to ensure that sufficient fund is provided for the completion of the Damboa-Chibok-Road based on current cost of completion for the project. Although the Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala Road Phase I and II has attained 95 per cent and 72 per cent completion respectively, the construction of the Flyover Bridge at Custom Roundabout and the Dualisation of the Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru/Ngala Road have been completed. The Borno State Government has paid all contractors that executed the highway projects,” the report read.