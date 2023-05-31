  • Wednesday, 31st May, 2023

Appointment of Adepoju as Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Hailed

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Lawmaker Representing Ondo South Senatoral District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday hailed the appointment of an indigene of Ile-Oluji in Ileoluji-Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

The federal government, through the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIS), appointed Wura-Ola as the immigration boss through a letter dated May 26, 2023, which was signed by the Secretary of the Board of CDCFIS, Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, which stated that the appointment would take effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

However, Tofowomo, in a statement he released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Akinrinlola Olumide, described Adepoju as an upright and dedicated woman with a high level of integrity that could be trusted with leadership responsibility.

According to the senator, Adepoju’s appointment is a source of inspiration to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State.

He said: “Dear Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wuraola, it is great news to learn of your appointment as the acting comptroller general of Immigration by the federal government of Nigeria.” 

I know you’ve worked hard to reach this point, and I’m so happy that you’ve been recognised for your accomplishment with this new assignment.

“On behalf myself, Ondo South Senatorial District, and the entire Ileoluji Kingdom, I congratulate you on this new position. Your ascension is an inspiration to all of us in Ondo South Senatorial District as a proud daughter of Ileoluji Kingdom.

“We are very proud of you. Please continue with your hard work and dedication to duties. I pray that your new role will bring success and transformation to the agency. Once again, congratulations to you, ‘Omo Luji.’”  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.