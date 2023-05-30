  • Tuesday, 30th May, 2023

Senate Presidency: I Will Run Joint Ticket With Yari, Says Kalu 

Breaking | 27 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said talks are at an advanced stage between him and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, to contest the 10th Senate Presidency on a joint ticket.

Kalu, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the National Assembly, also asked President Bola Tinubu to scrap the Niger Delta Ministry because it has outlived its usefulness.

The former governor of Abia State explained that Yari and himself were enjoying the support of their colleagues and other sponsors within and outside the Senate Chamber to make their ambition become a reality.

He said: “I cannot step down for anybody. I’m contesting the Senate Presidency but we are talking with Senators-elect Abdulaziz Yari on the possibility of a joint ticket and talks has reached an advanced stage on the issue.

“Our group and his group are talking and we are in intimate partnership and talks are ongoing. No zone can single-handedly produce a Senate President just as no single zone can single-handedly produce the President of Nigeria.

“We have a united partnership with Senator-elect Yari that will work for Nigeria.

“In the coming days and weeks, those partnership will be unveiled. We have not decided on who will be Senate President and who will be deputy.”

On the issue of the Niger Delta Ministry, Kalu said: “Some of the ministries and federal agencies are no longer viable. An example is the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

“The Niger Delta Development Commission and the North East Development Commission can be reporting directly to the Presidency. 

“The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs should be scrapped and NDDC should be repositioned.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.