Beth Models: A Peek into The Modeling Powerhouse

Yinka Olatunbosun

Africa’s most successful modeling agency, Beth Model Management, has recorded continuous wins since the start of this year, landing major campaigns with some of the world’s biggest names in the beauty and fashion industry. Founder of Beth Model Management, Elizabeth Isiorho, has fostered partnerships with international modeling agencies in major fashion capitals like New York, London, Paris, Milan, and Spain, securing work for African models with established brands.

Since its launch in 2004, the agency has set the pace in discovering and nurturing young talents and transforming them into stars. The founder took a bold step by creating Beth Models to ensure that young talented Africans advance from obscurity to recognition.

Since the start of this year, Beth Models has secured major campaigns for Godwin Okereuku (Dior); Ireoluwa Ajayi (Gucci beauty); Mayowa Nicholas (Victoria Secret) and Nyagua Ruea (Alexander McQueen).

Some of the most successful African models include Nicholas (Top 50 Models and Money List), who became the first Nigerian to be the face of Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabana and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as Nyagua Ruea (Hot List), who received nominations for model of the year, owe their successful careers to Beth Model Management.

Other notable models include Davidson Obennebo, Nneoma Anosike, Chika Emmanuella, Jeffery Obed, Tobi Momoh, Chisom Okeke, Olaniyan Olamijuwon, Nora Omeire, Godwin Okereuku, Peter and Paul Ohunyon, David Folarin and Ireoluwa Ajayi among others.

Beth Models is divided into various divisions catering to Women and Men, talent and influencers, with a primary focus on promoting local talents in collaboration with local and international brands across the fashion and creative industries.

The agency has earned a reputation as the most reputable, successful, and respected modeling agency in Africa and aspires to be among the world’s top modeling agencies, joining the ranks of the greatest in the industry in the next few years.