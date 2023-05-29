UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Others Hold Bilateral Meetings With Tinubu

Pledge support, solidarity to new govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than 10 countries have formally presented their goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The letters were presented Monday to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The countries that presented their support letters, according to a statement issued by Tunde Rahman of the President’s media office, included United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulating President Tinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, paid a courtesy call on President Tinubu and had a brief bilateral discussion with him.

Also, the South Korean delegation had bilateral discussions with Tinubu.

While delivering a letter of invitation from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for Tinubu to visit that country soon, the delegation also sought increase relations between the two nations.

On its part, the Saudi Arabian delegation delivered a goodwill message from the Saudi Royal House to the Nigerian president.

A special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida equally paid a call on President Tinubu and extended a hand of support and fellowship.

In the same vein, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a delegation which met with Tinubu and expressed willingness to work with the country in the area of fin-tech.

Others who met with President Tinubu and pledged cooperation with Nigeria included delegations from Brazil, Somali, Cape Verde and Nicaragua.

.