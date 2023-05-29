  • Monday, 29th May, 2023

Bendel Insurance Beat Sunshine Stars 1-0 to Grab S’final Ticket

FEDERATION CUP

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin, yesterday afternoon defeated Sunshine Stars of Akure  1-0 to book semifinals stage ticket of the ongoing 2023 Federation Cup.

Imade Osarenkhoe scored the only goal of the match at the Awka City Stadium in the 56th minute of play after converting a deserved spot kick to put the Benin Arsenals in front. 

Stars defender Ogbuagbu Emmanuel was penalized for hand ball in their box. Insurance FC had missed several scoring opportunities,credit to Sunshine’s goalie Mustapha Lawal whose sharp reflexes denied Imade and Echeta first half goals to keep the half at 0-0 before the referee’s whistle.

With this victory, the Benin Arsenals have remained invincible in all competitions this season, after edging Sunshine Stars whose Chairman Tunde Ogunja had boasted before Kick off that the Owena Whales will end Insurance FC unbeaten glory in Awka by giving the Edo team  bitter pills to swallow.  Insurance FC however proved to his team why they are dominant this season. 

Insurance will be facing Warri Wolves in the semifinals match which is likely to hold after NPFL Super Six tournament holding in Lagos between June 1st and 11. Warri Wolves dumped out Lobi Stars 2-1 in Ijebu Ode.

