Experts Task Incoming Administration to Strengthen Nigeria’s Maritime Institutions

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Alumni Association of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine

Technology (FCFMT) and Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) have charged the incoming administration to focus more on developing human capacities by strengthening maritime institutions in the country.

The Chairman Board of Trustees, FCFMT, Captain Fola Ojutalayo, said this, while speaking at the presentation of certificate ceremony to 87 sponsored students trained on free basic mandatory cadet in Lagos.

Ojutalayo said the institutions were core professional and technical institutions for maritime training in the country.

He also stated the need to domicile the foreign trainings that Nigeria expend its hard earned foreign exchange on, saying that it will significantly reduce the capital flight as well boost the capacities of maritime training institutions

in the country.

“I want to encourage the incoming administration to focus on developing human capacity building by strengthening the Nigerian Maritime institutions. There are two government maritime institutions which are the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology and the Maritime Academy of Nigeria. These are core professional technical institutions for maritime training in this country,” he said.

He stressed that the alumni would always try their best to support the students, while also admonishing the students not to allow the seed of the investment on them by the alumni and Institute to fall on grounds where it will not germinate.

“The alumni will always try their best to support the students. Do not allow the seed of this investment to fall on the ground where it will not germinate. The alumni is making this investment on you because in the future, we see great prospects in all of you. We want you to go out there to shine and excel. This will make the flag of this college to keep flying. This school has been opportune to produce a lot of record breakers not only in Nigeria, but all over the world. I want to encourage you to go out there and do the same thing. After few years we want you to come back and replicate this gesture by sending other younger students abroad. So this is just a token for you to go out there thrive, make us and your parents proud and make sure you don’t give up,” he said.

Also speaking, the President of the Alumni association, Captain Williams

Ogunsakin, informed that the certification was in fulfillment of STCW basic mandatory training on Security Awareness, Seamanship and Fisheries Resources Management.

According to him, this is a basic requirement for all cadets to be able to serve on board a ship. He noted that the certification had been globally accepted and not limited to Nigeria, adding that it is renewable after five years.

Ogunsakin also informed that a non-governmental organization, Tetra

Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of India to train Nigerian students on free scholarship. He noted that five exceptional students each from Nautical and Marine Engineering departments were now beneficiaries of the scholarship to study in India.

While lamenting on the unavailability of ships in Nigeria in providing sea time opportunities for the students, the alumni however called on the government to float a National Carrier, stressing that it will enhance human capacity development among seafarers in the country.

He also sought for the cooperation of other alumni members to immensely support the students and the development of the College.