Emir of Kano Inaugurates World-class Hospital in C’River

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





The inauguration of legacy projects of Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade continued yesterday with the unveiling of the state of the art 140-bed Obudu-German Specialist Hospital, by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The monarch said it was a self-fulfilling experience and honour for him to have travelled to Cross River to commission the hospital.

He said: “It is a great honour for me and the entire people of Kano Emirate to be here in Cross River to the Commission, not just this hospital but other projects of His Excellency.

“Cross River is blessed to have Ayade as a son. His achievements are not talk shows, they are real. This hospital is one of his signature projects.

“I have been around the world and there is no difference between this hospital and the standard hospitals in Saudi Arabia and Europe. So I appeal to the management of this hospital to maintain the standard.”

Also at the inauguration, the governor explained that the hospital was established by his administration in partnership with the Coscharis Group.

He disclosed that the hospital was conceived to make Cross River the number destination for medical tourism in Nigeria.

Ayade said: “Here, you have a situation where you have the best equipment, best facility and best personnel. With the ambience of Obudu Cattle Ranch and the serenity of the atmosphere, I can tell you that medical tourism will thrive here at Obudu-German hospital.”

On the occasion, the Chairman of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka described the medical facility as second to none in Nigeria.

He further stated that the Obudu-German hospital was comparable with any German hospital in the world.

He eulogised Ayade as a visionary for conceiving the idea of the hospital in 2020 and bringing it to reality three years later.

Maduka challenged sceptics “to please visit this hospital and see things for yourselves.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Cross River state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong said the hospital was a crystallisation of Governor Ayade’s desire for quality healthcare, describing him as a pro- health governor who has achieved unprecedented milestones in the sector.

The acting medical director of the hospital, Dr. Seun Fasuranti listed the modern medical equipment at the hospital as a 1.5 Tesla MRI, 128 Slice CT scan, 3D Mammogram, ENT treatment units, Mobile Xray, Dental Xray, digital X-ray, latest 3D/4D ultrasound machine, colour Doppler scan, echo, dialysers, robotic pharmacy, and pressure swing absorption oxygen plant among others.

According to him, Obudu-German hospital also has three sophisticated modular theatres and other mini theatres. The hospital will run electronically with world-class electronic medical records.