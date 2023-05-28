  • Sunday, 28th May, 2023

Buhari: I’m Leaving Office ‘With Nigeria Better in 2023 Than 2015’

Breaking | 2 hours ago

 President Muhammadu Buhari, whose eight year tenure ends on Monday, May 29, 2023, has said he was confident that he was leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.

In his Farewell Broadcast to the nation Sunday morning, Buhari said, “As I retire home to Daura, Katsina State, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria Rebirth by taking the initial critical steps and I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this walk to see a Nigeria that fulfils its destiny to be a great nation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.