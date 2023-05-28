  • Sunday, 28th May, 2023

An Exhibition in Osogbo for Mama Nike at 72

Yinka  Olatunbosun

An art exhibition,  featuring the paintings, sculptures, beadworks and textiles of 13 renowned contemporary Nigerian artists was recently organised by  the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU) at the Oba Moses Oyinlola Museum and Photographic Gallery in Osogbo. The exhibition, titled Legendary, is in commemoration of Chief Dr Nike Okundaye’s 55 years of exhibiting and promoting traditional and contemporary African art and coincides with the commemoration of her 72nd birthday on Tuesday, May 23. 

Featured alongside Chief Nike Okundaye at the exhibition, which  opened on Saturday, May 20 and ended on Saturday, May 27, are Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, Chief Muraina Oyelanmi, Dele Fanijo Onibonokuta, Adeyinka Fabayo, Stephen Oni, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, Gbenga Ajiboye, Jide Batik, Abiodun Azeez, Taiwo Adeyeye, John Omidiran and Omoge Alaro.

