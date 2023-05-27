Lexus Driving Reimagined With Launch of RZ Battery Electric SUV

Bennett Oghifo

The next chapter of the Lexus Electrified Vision has arrived with the launch of the all-new RZ battery-electric SUV, the first Lexus BEV built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

Following the successful launch of the first Lexus BEV – the UX 300e in late 2021 – the RZ brings Lexus a step closer in its aim of offering a fully-electrified range of Hybrid, PHEV and BEV luxury vehicles in Australia by 2030.

The new electric powertrain with e-Axle electric motors and DIRECT4 all-wheel drive adds to the renowned Lexus elements of luxurious takumi craftsmanship and impeccable build quality.

Lexus Australia Chief Executive John Pappas said the new RZ retains all the signature Lexus elements customers have come to appreciate, but now with zero exhaust emissions.

“Lexus designers have worked to ensure the all-new RZ maintains the famous Lexus benchmarks of exceptional luxury and dynamic driving faithful to the Lexus Driving Signature,” Mr Pappas said.

“The RZ is the right vehicle for those wanting a luxury SUV evoking the feeling of Lexus driving with the addition of a smooth and quiet battery-electric powertrain.”

The RZ launches in Australia with the choice of two grades, starting with the 450e Luxury variant from $123,0001 plus on-road costs. The flagship 450e Sports Luxury asks $135,0001.

Both variants are powered by the same compact and efficient 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery, deploying 230kW of power and 435Nm of instant torque to all four wheels and a driving range of 470km2.

Instant torque and all-wheel traction allows the RZ to sprint from standstill to 100km/h in just 5.3 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 160km/h.

All RZ grades come as standard with an 11kW on-board charger, which can recharge the vehicle in approximately 6.5 hours when connected to a three-phase power supply. Recharging to 80 per cent capacity cuts the waiting time to just 30 minutes when hooked up to a DC fast charger.3.

The RZ is underpinned by the rigid and sophisticated e-TNGA platform designed exclusively for electric vehicles; providing a low centre of gravity, excellent handling balance and a long wheelbase.

Nearly two decades of Lexus expertise in battery and hybrid technology has been poured into the RZ 450e, resulting in a battery designed to perform at the highest levels and backed with a leading 10-year/unlimited kms warranty4.

A pair of electric e-Axles are mounted at the front and rear of the RZ; each comprising a motor, gearing and Power Control Unit (PCU) to calculate and instantly distribute infinitely variable power to each individual wheel.

The e-Axles operate in harmony with the Lexus DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system that constantly processes information including vehicle speed, steering angle and G-forces to best deploy motor torque.

DIRECT4 makes precise adjustments in milliseconds for an electric take on the Lexus Driving Signature, delivering a new dynamic benchmark where the vehicle responds faithfully to driver inputs and inspires confidence.

The RZ ushers in new design elements for Lexus, signalled from the exterior with the trademark Lexus spindle grille now more prominent as the shape extends through the vehicle body.

Generous appointments are found throughout the RZ range, with the Luxury offering 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with static auto-levelling and headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, rear spoiler, rear privacy glass and heated side mirrors and driver’s side auto-dimming with auto power folding function.

The strong specification continues inside with NuLuxe upholstery, eight-way driver and front passenger power adjustable seats with two-way driver lumbar adjustment, 14-inch multimedia display, 10-speaker Panasonic®5 audio with DAB+ digital radio6, wired Android Auto™7 and wireless Apple CarPlay®8, five USB-C ports, a wireless phone charger9 and a smart key card.

Customer assurance is enhanced with a suite of Lexus Connected Services10 offered as standard, along with a comprehensive range of Lexus Safety Sense+11 features.

The flagship Sports Luxury furthers the specification of the Luxury, adding 20-inch alloy wheels, acoustic glass, dynamic auto-levelling headlights with cornering function, Ultrasuede interior trim, heated outer rear seats, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, heated steering wheel and the new radiant front heating feature for front passengers. A black two-tone paint option is also available12.

Comfort and convenience is furthered with the addition of a 13-speaker Mark Levinson®5 hi-fi premium audio system, three-position driver’s seat memory, touch sensitive steering wheel controls, head-up display, adaptive high-beam system, intelligent park assist and a dimming panoramic roof.

As part of Lexus’ dedication to top-tier customer care, each RZ comes with complimentary home charger installation13, three years of complimentary charging with the Chargefox DC rapid charging network14 and a subscription to the leading Encore Platinum owner benefits program15.

Encore Platinum brings a range of ownership and lifestyle benefits including Lexus On Demand, which allows owners to borrow a different Lexus of their choice up to four times over the duration of their subscription.15

Five years of capped-price servicing16 is included in the ownership package, fixed at $395 per service with intervals of 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

In the future, Lexus will showcase further innovative technology on RZ with the introduction of a state-of-the-art steer-by-wire and yoke steering wheel system, combining to form the Lexus One Motion Grip system.

This electronic system offers precise steering inputs and feedback without ever needing to pass the steering wheel between the hands. More information on the Lexus One Motion Grip system will be available closer to its Australian introduction.