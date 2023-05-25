iQuolify Launches Immigrant Recruitment Portal in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

An immigrant recruitment portal for professionals has been launched in Nigeria for immigrant job seekers in Canada, Europe and America.

The portal was unveiled at a virtual event that was held recently and attended by resettlement experts, Information technology experts, human resources experts and international development experts.

Speaking at the launch, the Founder of the www.iquolify.com Project, Akin Fadeyi, said: “iQuolify is a well thought out digital recruitment solution for immigrant professionals who compromise their qualifications for jobs below their pay grade outside their countries. iQuolify will focus on showcasing immigrants to prospective employers, data analytics for policy makers, mentoring and training until target immigrants are able to optimally integrate and unlock their potentials.”

MacArthur On-Nigeria Director, Dr. Kole Shettima, said the Foundation had always held diversity, equity and inclusion as values, adding that at the MacArthur Foundation, we ensure that our decisions and actions are rooted in the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion by embracing the unique attributes of all individuals, creating a fair playing field for all and cultivating environments where everyone feels respected, valued, and a sense of belonging. “iQuolify is therefore a very compelling fit into our work culture, and I commend the initiative,” Shettima said.

Co-Founder for the Canadian iQuolify, Dr. Bankole Odole, said: “As an immigrant with five Masters Degrees, I have experienced the challenges that immigrant professionals grapple with. The idea of iQuolify is therefore a ready solution capable of shielding other incoming immigrants from such same challenges.

African Award-winning Actress and Social Advocate, Kate Henshaw, who was a guest speaker, expressed her delight, describing iQuolify as a project whose time has come. She said: “Many people have good reasons to migrate but find themselves disadvantaged as migrants and then resort to menial jobs. She said iQuolify is a great vision that will bring to table solutions to less dignifying jobs. Kate Henshaw added the need to maximize one’s opportunities at home or abroad, by focusing on constant self-improvement, not just leaving the country by any means.”

Board Member Tech HERfrica and former Vice Chancellor, Osun State University Prof. Sola Akinrinade, spoke about educated migrants not living up to their potentials because they travel unprepared and encouraged all to take advantage of iQuolify to mitigate such lapses.

Immigrant Resettlement Expert, and Director of Marketing and Communications at Toronto Newlife Wellness Place, Tracy Docheff, said her job as an immigrant settler within various Canadian communities would be simpler with iQuolify.

Founder and Lead Consultant, HR Madam Consulting, Olufunmilola Bucknor, who shed light about her challenges recruiting for organisations within and outside Nigeria over piles upon piles of resumes, said iQuolify would bridge the gap.

iQuolify is the digital community of Canadian employers, recruiters and civil society groups; seeking a qualified and professional workforce, worldwide.