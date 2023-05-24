Niger Delta Ministry, NEMA, SEMA Distribute  Palliatives to Imo Flood Victims

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) has flagged off the distribution of Presidential palliatives to the flood victims of 2022 in Imo State.

The programme, which was part of the concerted efforts of the federal government’s continuous cushioning effects of last year’s flood menace in some parts of country, no doubt would have some positive impact on the victims.

Flagging off the distribution in Owerri, the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, said that the relief materials would go a long way to lighten the burden currently faced by the victims.

Opiah, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, had persistently made strong case for palliatives to be given to flood ravaged areas of the state including official notification to the relevant agencies.

He disclosed that the palliatives are part of the response of President Buhari to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the flood in the country which Imo State is among the beneficiaries.

The minister reeled out some of the items to be distributed which include: building materials, foams and mattresses, kitchen utensils, pillows, sewing machines, grinding machines, bags of rice, soap.

Opiah said that the palliatives are coming in phases, noting that this is the first phase.

According to him, the palliatives are meant to support earlier relief items handed to the victims of the flood of 2022 by the federal government through the NEMA to reduce the hardship brought by the menace.

The Minister requested NEMA and NDDC to collaborate with sole administrators of the flood ravaged local government areas to immediately work out modalities to ensure effective distribution of the items to the victims.

For effective distribution, the Minister also urged that the traditional rulers and president general of the affected communities be incorporated in the scheme of things for proper handling.

He used the opportunity to pour encomiums on the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for not only providing democracy dividends to residents of the State but also coming to the rescue of the affected people and areas during the period of the natural disaster.

Opiah, however, urged the people to reciprocate government gestures by being law-abiding, peaceful and give respect to constituted authorities all the time.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the National and State Emergency Management Agencies coordinated the flag-off distribution event witnessed by the Commissioner of Niger Delta Affairs, Imo State, Henry Okafor, Sole Administrator of Ohaji/ Egbema, Prince Marcel Amadioha, government officials and community officials.

In his remarks, Okafor, expressed satisfaction for the flag-off ceremony, adding that the programme would leverage the affected victims, as he commended the Federal Government of Nigeria on that gesture, even as he extolled the governor Hope Uzodimma for making the distribution of the 2022 palliatives a reality.

He assured all that under his watch as the Imo Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs, all those who were affected by the floods shall be encouraged and succour must be provided.

Adding his voice, the representative of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Imo State, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, who is the Head of Operation, appreciated the government for remembering those who were negatively affected by the natural disaster in Nigeria especially those from the Niger Delta regions.

He promised that the palliative materials meant for the affected victims shall definitely get them, mostly those at the rural areas.