Abiodun Not Responsible for Loss of Dangote Refinery to Lagos

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Ogun State Government, yesterday, said Governor Dapo Abiodun, was not responsible for the loss of the $19billion Dangote Refinery, to the Lagos State.

The clarification contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, against the backdrop of a statement credited to a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Segun Sowunmi, who blamed the successive administrations in the state, for the loss of the oil and gas facility to Lagos.

Somorin said Abiodun as a person, who was also into oil and gas, tried all he could, to ensure that the refinery, was sited in Ogun State.

“Any true born Ogun indigene will sincerely be pained by the huge investment loss, especially, when Ogun had been marked as the most suitable natural location for the mega project in Olokola Free Trade Zone, in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

“As we are all aware, penultimate administration made appreciable and concerted efforts to ensure that the Olokola Deep Sea Port and other ancillary projects in the OKFTZ, become a reality, by rallying major players in the oil and gas sector, including Dangote Group.

“But, the successive government between 2011 and 2019, for reasons best known to it, killed the project and frustrated the promoter of Dangote Refinery out of the state.

“The present governor, Dapo Abiodun, served as the Chairman of the Committee on the Olokola Free Trade Zone projects during the first term of the immediate past governor.

“Governor Abiodun, as the chairman of the committee and a big player in the oil and gas industry himself, did everything possible to make sure the project saw the light of the day.

“The then governor, perhaps, having a personal axe to grind with the promoter of the refinery project, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, frustrated all the efforts of Governor Abiodun and his committee.

“The immediate Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, who was then a commissioner, served as the Secretary of the committee, which engaged Dangote on the mega project.

“Instead of showing enthusiasm towards hosting the project in the state, the former governor brazenly opposed and obstructed efforts of the Abiodun-led committee in ensuring that the OKFTZ came into fruition.

“Having become governor in 2019, it is on record that Governor Dapo Abiodun had always rued the missed opportunity and he had embarked on efforts in reawakening the OKFTZ. At different forums, the governor had made it known that the Olokola project is a gold mine waiting to be tapped by the state.

“Apart from that, he has continued to shop for would-be investors to bring the project to life. His administration has not relented in bringing net-worth players in oil and gas as well as maritime, to ensure that the natural resources in OKFTZ such as bitumen, natural deep seaport, marine and natural gas are tapped for the economic development of Ogun State.”