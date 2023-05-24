2022 NPA Results Will be Ready in July, Says UBEC

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Dr. Hamid Bobboyi has disclosed that the results of the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) for basic education institutions in the country, which was conducted last year will be released in July.

He said the document is expected to be launched alongside the National Assessment of Learning.

Bobboyi said this in Abuja at a one-day colloquium with the theme ‘The Nigerian Child: Dynamics of Educational Opportunities’, organised by the commission in honour of late Professor Gidado Tahir, the former executive secretary.

“We have always been engaging in this kind of colloquium, we have outstanding research team and we are also processing the results for the 2022 National Personnel Audit for school census as well as assessment of learning in education, which is one of the largest in Africa that will give us an idea of whether our children are learning or not and areas which we are having difficulties.”

He said the whole idea is to see how thr commission can address those issues within the context of the legacies that have been left behind by Gidado.

“UBEC has always involved in this kind of project because we have always believed that you need to engage, discuss and strategize and get involved in research project that can help you understand better those challenges and how best to address to them.

The UBEC boss stressed the need for the National Population Commission to conduct census which will help UBEC in carrying out its functions.

He added: “The only disappointment is on one issue that I needed to raise. You cannot get the number of out of school children from there for the simple fact that you need the population figures of the various age groups from National Population Commission and it has not provided this.

“The estimates they have been making are no longer relevant so that is the reason we are very desperate for a national census that can give us an idea of our accurate population,” Bobboyi said.