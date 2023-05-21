EFCC Dares Matawalle to Provide Evidence of $2m Bribe against Its Chairman

Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has described the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle’s allegation of a $2 million bribe against its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa as a hoax.



The anti-graft agency, however, said it “will not bandy words with suspect.”

Matawalle had accused the chairman of EFCC of demanding a $2m bribe from him.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Matawalle also said he has evidence against the EFCC boss, insisting that Bawa could not be trusted.

He called for Bawa’s resignation, saying he had questions to answer on alleged corruption.



“It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has. What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show the world evidence of those at the federal level.



“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate the office, I am telling you within 10 seconds, probably more than 200 people will bring evidence of bribes he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.



“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met; he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this,” the governor stated.



But the EFCC stated in a series of tweets yesterday that, “despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.”



The anti-graft agency disclosed that it was probing the governor for allegedly diverting N70 billion meant for contracts in the state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously; he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.”

The commission also alerted the public about alleged plans by some of the allegedly corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of the May 29 transition date.



Also, in a statement, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, had stated that Matawalle should go beyond the allegation by providing “concrete evidence as proof”.

“Again, the commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29. The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice.”



