Police Rescue 2 US Consulate Staff Kidnapped in Anambra

Michael Olugbode and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The two staff of the United States Consulate in Nigeria who were kidnapped during the attack on their convoy along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State on Tuesday have been rescued by security operatives.



The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this yesterday.

Although their names and identities were not disclosed, Ikenga said they were rescued unhurt by the joint security forces in the early hours of yesterday.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.



During the attack, four policemen and three embassy staff were killed by the terrorists.

The US Embassy confirmed the rescue of the two staff in a statement yesterday.

The Embassy said: “Two U.S. Mission employees missing since the May 16 attack in Anambra State are alive and safe, and under the protection of Nigerian authorities in Anambra.



“We have informed their families of their safe recovery. U.S. Mission personnel are on their way to meet and accompany them home.

“We continue to work intensively with Nigerian security and law enforcement on this matter, to identify the victims previously found, and to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous attack. We welcome any information the public may have in this regard.



“We are deeply grateful for the partnership and solidarity of the Nigerian government and Nigerian security and law enforcement colleagues and mourn with them for those who died in the attack.”



Meanwhile, President-elect Bola Tinubu has expressed shock over the attack on the United States Embassy convoy just hours after his telephone call with the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Tinubu, in a statement yesterday and signed by Tunde Rahman, noted that he had been making his own enquiries into the persons responsible and their motives and would do all he could to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.



He said security was one of the cardinal issues on his agenda, adding that he would give it priority attention on resumption of office, which was why it featured prominently in his discussion with Secretary Blinken.