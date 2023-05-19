  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

Plateau Killings: Attackers Took Advantage of Security Lapses, Says Ex-CGI

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, David Parradang, has described recent attacks on Fungzai and Kubwat villages of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State as unprovoked, gruesome, and dastardly, saying the attackers took advantage of the lull in proactive security measures.

In a press statement, Parradang, who commiserated with the Miskham Muaghavul, the Chairman of Mangu LGA, the entire Muaghavul community, and Plateau State, on the series of unprovoked attacks on the communities, said it was worrisome and unacceptable.

“It is disheartening to witness such violence and loss of innocent lives in our society. It is with great concern that we acknowledge the well-planned and targeted attacks on our people, aimed at driving them from their ancestral lands.

“The recent attacks in Kombun are yet another example of the unrelenting violence and destruction that have plagued several communities and Local Government Areas in Plateau state.

“It is evident that the attackers are taking advantage of the lull in proactive security measures that appear to characterise this transition period. This is a worrying trend that requires urgent attention, as it threatens the peace and stability of our society. More needs to be done beyond press statements to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

“Intelligence sharing and peace-building meetings between Mangu Local Government and adjoining LGAs up to Nasarawa and Kaduna States are essential steps towards being ahead of these murderous herdsmen. This approach will enable us to better understand the root causes of these attacks and work towards finding lasting solutions.”

While noting that it was a collective responsibility to defend Plateau ancestral lands and ensure the safety and security of the people, Parradang urged the people to come together and work towards a peaceful and just society, where everyone could live without fear of violence and destruction.


Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.