Plateau Killings: Attackers Took Advantage of Security Lapses, Says Ex-CGI

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, David Parradang, has described recent attacks on Fungzai and Kubwat villages of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State as unprovoked, gruesome, and dastardly, saying the attackers took advantage of the lull in proactive security measures.

In a press statement, Parradang, who commiserated with the Miskham Muaghavul, the Chairman of Mangu LGA, the entire Muaghavul community, and Plateau State, on the series of unprovoked attacks on the communities, said it was worrisome and unacceptable.

“It is disheartening to witness such violence and loss of innocent lives in our society. It is with great concern that we acknowledge the well-planned and targeted attacks on our people, aimed at driving them from their ancestral lands.

“The recent attacks in Kombun are yet another example of the unrelenting violence and destruction that have plagued several communities and Local Government Areas in Plateau state.

“It is evident that the attackers are taking advantage of the lull in proactive security measures that appear to characterise this transition period. This is a worrying trend that requires urgent attention, as it threatens the peace and stability of our society. More needs to be done beyond press statements to ensure the safety and security of our communities.

“Intelligence sharing and peace-building meetings between Mangu Local Government and adjoining LGAs up to Nasarawa and Kaduna States are essential steps towards being ahead of these murderous herdsmen. This approach will enable us to better understand the root causes of these attacks and work towards finding lasting solutions.”

While noting that it was a collective responsibility to defend Plateau ancestral lands and ensure the safety and security of the people, Parradang urged the people to come together and work towards a peaceful and just society, where everyone could live without fear of violence and destruction.



