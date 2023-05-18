How Stolen Crude Oil-Laden Barge, Truck, Suspects Were Seized in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) in Warri, has clarified how a barge, MV Amangwu, was allegedly arrested and destroyed with suspected stolen crude oil at Okpaka area in Udu, Udu local government area of Delta State.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) Commodore Chindo Yahaya, while briefing journalists, said the operation, which led to the arrest of four suspects last weekend, was jointly effected by it’s Anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and troops of Sector 1 headquarters, Effurun.

He said the arrests were made based on intelligence gathered on the operations of the barge.

Yahaya, who was represented at the briefing by the Base Operations Officer (BOO), Commander Samuel Musa, disclosed that the barge was intercepted at about 4.45pm last Friday around Okpaka area in Udu near Warri.

“On Friday, 12 May 2023 at about 4:45 pm, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA anti Crude Oil Theft (COT) patrol team on joint operations with troops of Sector 1 Headquarters acting on intelligence report arrested a sewage disposal truck around Okpaka area in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The truck was laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil. The truck driver abandoned the truck and fled, however, own intelligence source revealed that the stolen crude oil was to be delivered to storage tanks at Mawe Services Environmental Solutions in the same Okpaka area”, he said.

Yahaya disclosed that a patrol team visited the area and discovered two storage tanks with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude while further investigations equally revealed that the stolen crude oil was loaded from a barge, Motor Vessels Amangwu at Tantan Company Yard in the same Okpaka area.

“Accordingly, the patrol team visited the yard and discovered the Barge laden with unspecified quantity of suspected stolen crude oil on board. Four operators were found in the yard; the four persons were arrested and transferred to a detention facility at Sector 1 for investigation and further necessary action.

“Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA took custody of the barge and deployed an additional anti Crude Oil Theft team which secured the barge overnight. On Saturday, 11 May 2023; two gunboats from Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA and one from Sector 1 escorted the barge Motor Vessels Amangwu from Okpaka to Asugbo creek for appropriate actions”, he said.

Yahaya, urged the members of the public to discountenance claims by some organisations to have effected the arrest of the truck and the barge noting that it was it’s operatives in conjunction with Joint Task Force (JTF) Sector 1, headquarters, Effurun that carried out the operations.

“Some organisations issued a press brief claiming to have effected the arrest of the truck and barge. The public is enjoined to discountenance the earlier press coverage,” he declared.

The Naval Boss warned those involved in crude oil theft and other forms of maritime criminal activities to steer clear noting that Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA will not rest on its oars in ensuring that her area of operations is rid of such criminal acts.