Task Force DG Raises the  Alarm Over Proliferations of Dangerous Weapons in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Director General, Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Fire arms in Kogi state, Mr. Friday Sani Makama has raised the alarm over the proliferation of fire arms among youths in Kogi East ahead of November 11 Governorship election in Kogi State.

While addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday, Makama explained that some influential personality in the Eastern axis are already empowering some youths with dangerous weapons to cause mayhem in Kogi next election.

The former lawmaker noted that his office could not be distracted by ethnic bias , stressing that the task force is ready to clamp down on any miscreant across the three Senatorial districts.

He described as unfortunate the mis-conception of some individuals concerning the task force set up by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to mop up the illegal arms handling across the three senatorial districts.

“The governor under studied all my achievements in the past and marry it with my admission into the international police corporation and said, we can still make use of this man, bring all this youths and convince them to return arms under their control so that the State can be free of armed robbery, kidnapping, thuggery and many more.

“Since my appointment, I have received several calls, to include some very highly placed persons who call me to tell me look, the target is that the governor is trying to make sure that my office will go to Kogi East Senatorial District and disarm them so that the Governor can unleash terror against the people of Kogi East. They said I should not allow myself to be used. They said they don’t want these young people to be disarmed.

“So that means, they have already armed them. That is the meaning. That means, the government has properly contemplated them. They said I should not allow myself to be used to disarm the youths in Kogi East. That the arms they have is the only thing they can rely upon now to be able to do this election.

“You can see. And I asked these prominent citizens, indigenous people of this state. I asked them this question. Do you have any of your children in any part of Kogi East now that has the arms, to be able to fight in the next election, against the government in power.

“And the answer is the negative. None of them has their children at home. They are simply giving arms and ammunition to innocent poor children at home so that they can create mayhem.

“My appointment by the governor has been able to prove the fact that several youths are already being armed to create mayhem in the next election, and I don’t think that there is any reasonable government that will have that level of intelligence, and watch you succeed in creating mayhem in the State. Our mandate is very simple, which is to assist security agencies, to uncover arms and ammunition across the State.

“In doing this, we work with the Department of State Service, (DSS), Nigeria police and other sister security agencies to achieve the targeted goal,” he explained

Makama lauded Governor Bello for his proactive actions which led to his appointment saying “Governor Bello has quickly stopped enemies from doing their evil biddings in Kogi State.”



