From Oil to Aviation… How Auwalu Rano Invested Billions of Naira in Airline Business

Business diversification is one of the buzzwords financial analysts throw around these days. The word itself means a lot but it is not something that many corporate organisations have been able to implement since it requires a lot of money and a lot of courage. Auwalu Rano (popularly known as AA Rano) is a businessman with a lot of money and courage. Therefore, in diversifying his businesses, he has only established himself as someone with strong interests in multiple industries.

Rano Air is the latest big deal in the aviation sector. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the new airline made its first landing. The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Ikeja, Lagos, was the first point of contact for the Nigerian-owned airline, and there were many positive reviews about the flight. Indeed, it was a glorious testament to the business acumen of Rano.

According to the professionals that accessed the aircraft, an Embraer E145, the new plane is certainly going to garner a lot of praise in the coming days. Moreover, with its 50-seater capacity and the flight timetable programmed for movement across Lagos and Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri, and Sokoto, it is certainly going to demonstrate how much of a planner Rano is. At the moment, the airline has 35 first-time passengers who were flown from Kano State to Lagos and who would be willing to bet their best that Rano Air is the real deal.

It is not surprising that Rano’s airline was such a huge hit the very first time it touched base. After all, the man behind it is the same person behind A.A. Rano Nigeria Limited, the well-known oil corporation doing magic among its counterparts. Rano’s brilliance and bravery will win the heart of the cruellest socialist, showing how deliberately designed capitalism can distinguish people.

For Rano, moving from oil and gas to aviation has been a good move.