Breast Cancer No Longer Death Sentence, Akeredolu, Pogoson Declare

Canvass early detection, prompt medical intervention

Warn Nigerians against stigmatisation of patients





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Despite an annual loss of over 12,000 to breast cancer in Nigeria alone, the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu; Head, Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Irene Pogoson and Consultant Surgeon, Department of Surgery, UI College of Medicine, Dr. Omobolaji Ayandipo at the weekend dismissed a general notion that the disease is not a death sentence.

They unanimously canvassed regular breast examination, early diagnosis of the disease and prompt medical treatment as key steps every breast cancer patient, indeed all women, should regularly take to survive the health condition.

They made the remarks at a sensitisation programme on breast cancer awareness held at Lady Bank Anthony Hall, Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan on Friday under the theme, “Basic Overview on Breast Cancer.”

Spiced with demonstration of breast self-examination and presentation of BRECAN’s field report, Pogoson convened the sensitisation programme to change a myth that breast cancer is synonymous to death and create more awareness among members of the academic community.

In Nigeria, breast cancer is the most common malignancy among women, accounting for 22.7 percent of all new cancer cases. With 12,000 deaths in 2018, the disease has the highest breast cancer mortality rate of all nations.

Speaking on the myths and facts of breast cancer, Ayandipo observed that breast cancer “is not a death sentence” contrary to a general notion among most Nigerians that the disease cannot be treated.

Ayandipo, the guest speaker at the programme, also observed that it was illogical to describe it as a spiritual attack, warning that the disease “is one of the realities of the 21st century that must be confronted.”

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence as it is treatable. Early detection through breast examination regularly and prompt medical attention are very important to reduce the rate of mortality.”

Akeredolu, a survivor of breast cancer herself, urged members of the academic community to support the war against breast cancer, which according to her, would bridge the gap between the town and the gown.

Akeredolu, founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), noted that it was imperative for every stratum of the society and government to get involved in order to stop the stigmatisation of breast cancer patients.

Akeredolu, represented by BRECAN’s National President, Amb. Tolu Taiwo, said the academic community owes it a duty to be in the forefront of creating awareness and educating the public on the predominance of breast cancer that confronts women in the country and all over the world.

She explained that the danger associated with it “requires their full support to give hope to patients,” acknowledging that she was successfully treated at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, about 26 years ago.

“The fact that she was treated at UCH is a pointer that medical doctors in the country are up to the task of helping women to survive the scourge. What is most important is to detect it at the early stage to save lives.”

She, therefore, commended Pogoson for convening this sensitisation programme to create awareness about the danger associated with breast cancer.

She disclosed that BRECAN was committed “to reducing the burden of breast cancer in the country with offices in Oyo, Ondo, Imo, Bayelsa, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.

“I want to sincerely urge the academics to be in the forefront of creating awareness and educating the public on breast cancer, by doing this they would have succeeded in helping to bridge the gap between the town and the gown.

“It is unfortunate that many women in the country had lost their lives due to unawareness of their body status as early detection through awareness saves lives.”

While appreciating the convener, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Adebowale said men are also critical partners in creating awareness about breast cancer,

Adebowale, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ronke Baiyeroju, noted that women deserved to successfully wage war against the monster called breast cancer.