Buhari, Akeredolu Celebrate Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, At 97

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have joined Afenifere, friends and family in celebrating with Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his 97th birthday, admiring the courage, wisdom, resilience and visionary leadership that the nonagenarian continues to provide.



Buhari, in a statement yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, affirmed that Pa Fasoranti’s personal profile conveys the remarkable history of Nigeria from Independence, with his participation in shaping political and economic developments in the first, second, third and fourth republic, and fearlessly advocating democratic rule under the military rule.



Buhari noted the overwhelming influence of the Afenifere leader in the South West, and across the country, preserving the legacies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, after working side by side with him in building the Action Group and Unity Party of Nigeria, and serving as Commissioner of Finance in Ondo State from 1979 to 1983.



As a patriot that has walked the streets leading protests and worked as Principal in many schools, the president believed Pa Fasoranti’s strength comes from a deep fear of God, which is the measure of good a Christian, and love for humanity.



Buhari prayed for more grace of divine strength and health for the visionary leader.

For his part, Akeredolu congratulated the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation on the occasion of his 97th birthday, describing him as a reference point for quality leadership.



Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said Pa Fasoranti remains a committed and patriotic Nigerian whose passion and dedication to nation-building and national development is undisputable.



According to the governor, despite his old age, the nonagenarian statesman was still committed to the nation’s democratic development and gains.

“Pa Fasoranti is our pride in Yorubaland. He is a leader and father of our race. We embrace his tenets and steadfastness. His passion for the development and progress of the country is commendable.



“Despite old age, Pa Fasoranti has continued to contribute meaningfully to the progress of our land and the country. He is not just a Yoruba leader; his foresight, commitment, and unwavering faith in humanity are unrivalled.

“Baba’s experience and advice are most desirable. He has navigated, over the years, the political terrain of our country. His wisdom, high moral value, and beliefs are essential guides for desired development,” the statement added.