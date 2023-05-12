Aggrieved NURTW Officers Ask Court to Sack Union President

Wale Igbintade

Some aggrieved officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the Southwest zone have asked the National Industrial Court in Lagos to sack the union National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

They made the prayer before Justice Maureen Esowe in a suit No: NICN/LA/111/2023, filed by their lawyer, Mr. Adejare Kambi.

The first to sixth claimants are Chief Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, Chief Ariyo Adetula, Alhaji Ademola Adeoye, Alhaji Akeem Adeosun and Chief Clement Adekola.

Baruwa and the NURTW are the first and second defendants.

Specifically, the claimants in their April 12 originating summons are seeking a declaration that the first defendant has ceased to hold office as the president of the second defendant with effect from the dissolution of the Ogun State Council in 2020.

“A declaration that the appointment of Caretaker Committees for the Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Osun States by the first defendant single-handedly is illegal and unconstitutional not being the appropriate organ to run the affairs of the said affected state councils.

“A declaration that the existence of the said caretaker committees for more than three months is illegal and unconstitutional.

“An order directing the National Working

Committee to immediately and within two months of the judgment of this court cause democratic elections to be held in each of the said state councils.

“A further order directing the said state councils to, pursuant to the provisions of the constitution, cause the constitution of the South-west Zonal Council.

“A consequential order directing the suspension of elections into the office of the national president pending the composition of the South-west Zonal Council, being the council with the jurisdiction to conduct elections into the office of the national president pending the constitution of the said council.”

But the defendants opposed the prayers. In their counter affidavit to the claimants’ April 12 motion on notice, the defendants via a deposition by Chukwudi Asogwa, refuted the claims.

“I have read the affidavit of the claimants in support of the motion and I know that the averments contained herein are a tissue of lies, otiose gold digging and issues not related to this suit at all.

“The truth is that the claimants are former members of the second defendant whose tenure are spent in the last eight years but are only bending backwards to destroy the institution that made them,” Asogwa averred.

When the matter came up yesteday for hearing of pending motions, Kembi appeared for the claimants while Tolu Babaleye appeared for the defendants.

Following a consensus between the counsels, the Judge adjourned for hearing.

Justice Esowe has adjourned the matter till June 15 for commencement of trial.

The Court also ordered both parties to maintain peace until the matter is heard and determined.

Aggrieved NURTW Officers Ask Court to Sack Union President

Wale Igbintade

Some aggrieved officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the Southwest zone have asked the National Industrial Court in Lagos to sack the union National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

They made the prayer before Justice Maureen Esowe in a suit No: NICN/LA/111/2023, filed by their lawyer, Mr. Adejare Kambi.

The first to sixth claimants are Chief Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, Chief Ariyo Adetula, Alhaji Ademola Adeoye, Alhaji Akeem Adeosun and Chief Clement Adekola.

Baruwa and the NURTW are the first and second defendants.

Specifically, the claimants in their April 12 originating summons are seeking a declaration that the first defendant has ceased to hold office as the president of the second defendant with effect from the dissolution of the Ogun State Council in 2020.

“A declaration that the appointment of Caretaker Committees for the Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Osun States by the first defendant single-handedly is illegal and unconstitutional not being the appropriate organ to run the affairs of the said affected state councils.

“A declaration that the existence of the said caretaker committees for more than three months is illegal and unconstitutional.

“An order directing the National Working

Committee to immediately and within two months of the judgment of this court cause democratic elections to be held in each of the said state councils.

“A further order directing the said state councils to, pursuant to the provisions of the constitution, cause the constitution of the South-west Zonal Council.

“A consequential order directing the suspension of elections into the office of the national president pending the composition of the South-west Zonal Council, being the council with the jurisdiction to conduct elections into the office of the national president pending the constitution of the said council.”

But the defendants opposed the prayers. In their counter affidavit to the claimants’ April 12 motion on notice, the defendants via a deposition by Chukwudi Asogwa, refuted the claims.

“I have read the affidavit of the claimants in support of the motion and I know that the averments contained herein are a tissue of lies, otiose gold digging and issues not related to this suit at all.

“The truth is that the claimants are former members of the second defendant whose tenure are spent in the last eight years but are only bending backwards to destroy the institution that made them,” Asogwa averred.

When the matter came up yesteday for hearing of pending motions, Kembi appeared for the claimants while Tolu Babaleye appeared for the defendants.

Following a consensus between the counsels, the Judge adjourned for hearing.

Justice Esowe has adjourned the matter till June 15 for commencement of trial.

The Court also ordered both parties to maintain peace until the matter is heard and determined.