Presidential Fleet Review: Navy to Parade I6 Warships, Helicopters, Fighter Jets to Honour Buhari

•Foreign war ships from Spain, Brazil, Ghana expected

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Nineteen days to the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Navy said yesterday it would put on parade 16 warships, three warships from Spain, Brazil and Ghana as well as six helicopters and fighter jets from the Nigerian Air Force as it prepares a presidential fleet review in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others include six war planes including Super Tucano fighter jets.

Presidential Fleet Reviews are traditional events which navies across the world conduct in order to honour their sovereigns or heads of government.

It involves assemblage of ships and other maritime assets at a designated area for the purpose of demonstrating loyalty and allegiance to the state.

The review also provides an avenue for the president to assess the navy’s preparedness to meet statutory obligations in maritime security, safety and defence within a global/regional collaborative approach.

During a review, the president or head of state is invited to review the fleet in commemoration of a historical event, celebration of important anniversary or any other activity deemed necessary.

Some of the occasions to organise a fleet review include special landmarks of either the navy or the country.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) 2023, is scheduled to hold from May 19-22, 2023 in Lagos.

He said the review themed: “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity” was carefully chosen to underscore the essence and value of the Nigerian Navy as a responsive naval force poised towards the attainment of national prosperity.

Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Suleiman Garba, noted that during the 8-year administration of president Muhammadu Buhari, a total of 20 capital ships were procured for the Nigerian Navy.

“The ships comprise of offshore patrol vessels, landing ship transport, hydrographic survey vessels, seaward defence boats, helicopters as well as over 300 inshore patrol vessels and assault crafts.

“The president also commissioned two locally built ships in 2016 and 2021 and laid the keel for two more, which will be ready by 2024.

“The Nigerian Navy deems it appropriate to honour the Commander-in-Chief for his support to the service”, he said.

“The 2023 Presidential Fleet Review is therefore organised in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of his generous contribution to the service and the nation at large”, the naval chief further stated.