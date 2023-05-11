Cancer: Bagudu Seeks Partnerships With Academic Institutions, Healthcare Providers to Curb Disease

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Bagudu, yesterday called for the creation of new partnerships between academic institutions, healthcare providers and the development of new training programs for healthcare workers in underserved communities to curb the ravaging cancer disease.

Dr. Bagudu emphasised the importance of partnerships and collaborations in addressing the challenges facing cancer patients in Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries.

She made the call at the 2023 Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit, held at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

She said there was need to work together to increase awareness about cancer, improve access to cancer screening and treatment and support cancer patients and their families.

Bagudu in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, explained that the GHC Summit brought together healthcare experts, policymakers and global leaders to discuss innovative strategies for improving global health outcomes. With the theme: ”Cancer Moonshot 2.0: win-win collaborations to advance global health and development.”

She further stated: “I am honored to have had the opportunity to attend the Global Health Catalyst summit and to collaborate with so many talented individuals and organizations working towards a common goal and through partnerships and innovation, we can accelerate progress towards better cancer treatment options and outcomes for patients everywhere.”

The CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation was however recognised with a Global Health Distinguished Leader award for her numerous achievements in health from the GHC group by David Collinridge, editor of Lancet journal.

Speaking in similar vein, Founder and Director of the GHC summit, Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, said they were thrilled with the success of this year’s GHC Summit, adding, the summit provided a unique opportunity for healthcare experts and leaders to come together and develop new strategies for addressing the most pressing global health challenges.

“We are confident that the initiatives and partnerships established during the summit will have a significant impact on improving global health outcomes.”

The GHC Summit concluded with the adoption of several new strategies and initiatives aimed at improving global health outcomes.

These include the establishment of a global health innovation network, the creation of new partnerships between academic institutions and healthcare providers, and the development of new training programs for healthcare workers in underserved communities.

