Onazi Launches Maiden Football Scouting Clinic 

Kunle Adewale

The maiden edition of the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic (OOFSC) is set to take place at The Stable, Union Bank, in Surulere, Lagos, from June 6to June 9, 2023. The clinic will showcase some of the best football talents in the country.

According to the former Super Eagles midfielder, OOFSC is committed to providing opportunities for aspiring young football players to showcase their skills and achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

The clinic will bring together players from all over the country, giving them chance to impress scouts from various professional teams around the world.

“The scouting tournament is an excellent opportunity for players to demonstrate their skills and catch the attention of professional teams,” said the event host, international footballer, Onazi. “We are excited to see the level of talent that will be on display, and we are confident that we can help some of these players to become successful professional footballers.”

The tournament is open to players aged 16 to 20 years. All participants will be evaluated by a panel of experienced and highly qualified scouts. This first edition of the OOFSC will be ground breaking and will create a track record of discovering and nurturing talent. This clinic will be the birth of many more to come.

“We are looking for players who have the drive, discipline, passion, and talent to succeed in the highly competitive world of professional football,” said Onazi. “We encourage all eligible players to register for the tournament and take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

According to Onazi, registration for the clinic “is now open and interested players can sign up on our social media pages via the link in our bio. “Registration is free, and all participants will have a chance to compete against the best football talent in the country.

Onazi urged interested players to “visit social media pages, Instagram @onazifootballclinic, Twitter, @onaziFBClinic or contact us at onazifootballclinic@gmail.comfor more information about the scouting clinic, including registration.”