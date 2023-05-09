  • Tuesday, 9th May, 2023

Awoniyi on Fire, Scores Brace as Forest Step out of Drop Zone

Sport | 1 hour ago

Ndidi’s Leicester replace Iwobi’s Everton in troubled waters

Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi, scored two goals as Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton 4-3 to take a big leap out of the relegation zone last night.

On a day 21 goals were scored across three-game to set a new Premier League record, the Super Eagles forward raced to two quick goals in a space of three minutes before the visitors pulled back one. 

In an exhilarating seven-goal thriller, Southampton responded through Carlos Alcaraz but Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-1 to Forest from the penalty spot.

Southampton’s Lyanco and James Ward-Prowse then netted either side of Forest’s Danilo, but the hosts held on. Paul Onuachu battled in vain for the Saints.

Having seen Everton jump out of the bottom three with a stunning 5-1 victory over Brightonearlier on Monday, Forest knew they needed to do the same and have now climbed up to 16th, above the Toffees.

With Leicester’s 5-3 defeat at Fulham, the Foxes have now dropped into relegation zone in 18th spot in the league standing. Wilfred Ndidi’s form should now be a major source of concern to Nigeria’s Super Eagles Portuguese gaffer, Jose Peseiro. Kelechi Iheanacho remains in the sideline due to the groin he picked up weeks back.

