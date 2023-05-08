Police Arrest Bauchi Traditional Ruler, Six Others for Alleged Multiple Crimes

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, has confirmed the arrest of the Gum Zaar-select of Sayawa community in the state, 71 years old Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (rtd) and six others for offences that included criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of the public peace, mischief by fire, causing grievous hurt and culpable homicide.



Others arrested with the traditional ruler were Matthew Ishaya, 56 years; 65 years Yakubu Bala; Appolos Hassan, 72 years; Nathaniel Joshua 40 years; Abenagu Zakka aged 30yrs; and James Dajum aged 65 years.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, however, denied a media publication in a popular online portal, that the arrest of the traditional ruler had ethno-religious and political undertone.



According to a press statement by the PPRO, “The attention of the Bauchi State Police Command, has been drawn to viral media publication making the rounds that Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd was arrested, harassed and intimidated by security agencies.



“The medium described the security personnel as tools in the hands of prominent Bauchi and Northern governors, who are Muslims, have stepped up harassment of Christians in the state after the February 25 presidential election, especially, those in communities that voted massively for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi. The publications exclaimed baseless and fabricated.



“The Command wishes to categorically state that, the narrative being peddled around, is completely not true account of what transpired, neither is it the reality on ground as being portrayed by the bogus section of the media.

“It could be recalled earlier that, on 15/04/2023 at about 1900hrs, the Command received a distress call over an ongoing skirmish in Bogoro L.G.A of the State. Following the narratives, it has become imperative to update members of the Public on the command’s investigative findings and position regarding the true rendition of the case.



“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of a Hamlet Head of Sang, who, the Air Commodore (rtd), acting as Gumzaar of Sayawa Community, one Air Commodore Ishaku Komo rtd, selected one Mr. Matthew Ishaya as the Hamlet Head of Sang village Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.



“The irate youths from different factions, protested against the coronation of the new Sayawa Hamlet chief. This resulted in igniting the unhealthy and troublesome situation. Consequently, it resulted in the attack of innocent residents, as the irate youths set 65 houses, 3 motorcycles and other properties worth millions of Naira ablaze,” he said.

The PPRO further stated that, “Also, one Apollos Danlami, 70 years old was coldly killed in the incident while Nahemiya Bature, 65 years and six others were grievously injured in the fracas.”



He stated that prompt response and action by the Command has yielded the immediate arrest of seven suspects in connection to the turmoil including the retired Air Commodore (rtd), and that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included, one locally made revolver pistol and one cartridge as well as a knife.

He disclosed that discreet Investigations by the Command uncovered that there was a prima facie case for the offences of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of the public peace, mischief by fire, causing grievous Hurt and culpable homicide against the aforementioned persons.

He said investigation remained in top gear and more revelations would be communicated to the general public in due course.