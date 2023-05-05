Flood : HYPPADEC Awards Contract for N220m Erosion Control Project in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Apparently disturbed by the devastation of 2022 flood in Kogi State, particularly cutting off of Abuja- Lokoja highway, the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas

Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has awarded a total contract sum of N220 million for erosion control project at Koton Karfi in Kogi Local government areas of the state.



The Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Mallam Abubarka Sadeeq Yelwa, disclosed this while handing over the contract of erosion control project at the Palace of Ohimegye Igu of Koton Karfi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah Koto, yesterday.



The contract was awarded to ATMPSUDA Integrated Services Limited, which pledged to deliver the project in the town months.

Yelwa, explained that following devastating effects of the flood on the residents of ancient town of Koton Karfi, the commission had met with Kogi State Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Works and the community leaders on what to do about the perennial flooding in the community.



He noted that the decision taken at the meeting, “is what is happening here today,” adding that HYPPADEC has taken up the responsibility to control erosion through channelisation of some river, drainage and construction of culverts where necessary.



The Managing Director told the traditional ruler and the local government chairman to, “as matter of urgency provide alternative place for dumping refuse,” stressing that, “dumping refuse in the water channels always cause obstruction for free movement of water and no matter how hard, water will find its level.”

According him, “the contractor is expected to hand over the project in the next eight weeks (two months) while the work is also expected to take off at River Akpendiri river at Sabon -garin area of Koton Karfi to burst out at a filling station along Lokoja Abuja highway.”



Also speaking, a member of the governing council and elder statesman, Isah Ozi Salami, congratulated the royal father and people community for the quick intervention.



He urged the people of community to cooperate with the contractor and ensured adequate security of the project, calling on the Chairman Kogi Local government area to provide adequate security .

Responding, the royal father , Ohimegye Igu of Koton Karfi, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isah Koto, commended the HYPPADEC Managing Director for the flood mitigating intervention in Koton Karfi.