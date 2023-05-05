  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of 12-man Governing Board for NEDC

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of 12 nominees as members of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The president’s request, which is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, dated May 3, 2023, stated inter alia: ‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of 12 nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Developme6nt Commission. 

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North East Development Commission  will end on 7th May, 2023.’’

The nominees include: Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (North-east, Yobe); Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North-east, Taraba); Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North-east, Bauchi); Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North-east, Adamawa) and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North-east, Gombe).

Others are Grema Ali, member, (North-east, Borno), Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South-east); Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, member, (South-south); Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), member, (South-west); Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, member, (North-west); Hadiza Maina, member, (North-central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.    

The president expressed hope that his request ‘‘will receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate’’.

