Alleged Anti-party: S’East APC Ratifies Suspension of Nnamani, Onyeama, Others

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Southeast zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has ratified the suspension of its members found guilty of anti-party activities in Enugu State.

In a memo published yesterday by the zonal Secretariat of APC, the party stated that the ratification followed the Southeast Executive Meeting of the APC on Sunday April 16, 2023.



The Zonal Executive, headed by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the national Vice Chairman Southeast, agreed that, in order to strengthen APC in the zone, “the party must enforce discipline amongst its members.”



Those found guilty of anti-party activities by their Ward Executives and ratified by the Zonal State Executive, included former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor Sullivan Chime; former Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon Eugene Odo; Director General Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu and former Commissioner in Enugu state, Joe Mammel.



Others were SA to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Flavour Eze; former chairman of the party in the state, Ben Nwoye; former deputy state chairman, A. C. Udeh; Obodoeze Ocho,Chukwudi Igwe, Kingsley Uduji, former military governor Joe Orji, Mr. Maduka Arum and Chidera Obed.



Reacting to the ratification of the suspension and expulsion of the party chieftains from Enugu, Publicity Secretary of APC in Enugu State, Chief Ezeanyawu Michael, said it was “a right step in the right direction. I want to further use this opportunity to call on the APC leadership, at both the state and national levels, not to relent in its efforts to rid the party of saboteurs.”