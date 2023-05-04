REA Urges Incoming Administration to Prioritise Electricity Projects

The Association of Rural Electrification Contractors of Nigeria (ARECON) has called on the federal government under the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay extra attention to the challenges in Nigeria’s rural electricity sector.

This is as it also debunked reports of misdoings by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, over allegations bordering on conflict of interest of his position as the managing director/CEO of REA.

In a statement made available to journalists by the ARECON, the group maintained that since 2020, the Rural Electrification Agency, under its present leadership, has approached the business of electrification differently, through a five-year strategy document that has strengthened the internal workings of the agency by consistently improving its project delivery vehicles.

The REA was established to work in line with the federal government’s objective on the delivery of clean, sustainable energy infrastructure nationwide, under the Federal Ministry of Power. However, in recent weeks, allegations of fraud and conflict of interest have been recounted against the MD, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

The ARECON described these attempts as ploys by detractors to tarnish the image of the managing director of REA.

In response to a petition written to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), dated April 25, 2023, by contractors and published in an online publication, the REA boss had also described the claim as untrue and defamatory.

The petition accused Ahmad of holding the position of director in Velocity Logistics and Marine Services Limited while equally serving as the MD/CEO of the agency.

According to him, “It became necessary to respond to this claim as it is untrue and defamatory. For the sake of clarity, I want to emphasise that my employment history had been thoroughly vetted and approved by the appropriate authorities upon my assumption to the role of MD/ CEO at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on December 29, 2019.

“Prior to taking on this critical role at the agency, I had been in the private sector and had equally relinquished my position as one of the directors of Velocity as far back April 25, 2019, long before I was appointed MD/CEO of the REA. These details are accessible and available at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Furthermore, as an administrator committed to serve while upholding the mandate of the agency, I have acted with the highest ethical standards and have never engaged in any behaviour conflict with the interest of my position as the MD/CEO of REA.

“I am in no way privy to any and all business dealings between the contractors and Velocity as I have had no connection whatsoever with Velocity since April 25, 2019.

“It is unfortunate that this publication was made and directed to harm my reputation, defame my character and that of the agency I lead.”

In the year 2022, the REA officially hit and crossed the one million connections milestone through the deployment of Standalone Solar Home Systems (SHS) for improved energy access across Nigeria.

The objective of the ‘Standalone Solar Home Systems for Households and Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)’ component of the NEP is to help millions of unserved and underserved Nigerian

households and MSMEs access better energy services at an affordable cost, via stand-alone solar systems through private sector companies.

The target beneficiaries are people in off-grid locations or underserved customers that have inefficient and unreliable energy access.

The Association of Rural Electrification Contractors of Nigeria also believes that for the tempo to be sustained in the realisation of sustainable electricity across Nigeria, as the REA continues the pursuit of its vision and mandate of achieving universal access to affordable and sustainable electricity, it is imperative for paid elements to abstain from bearing false allegations against the MD of REA.



