  • Thursday, 4th May, 2023

Osimhen Gives Napoli First Scudetto in 33 Years

Breaking | 59 mins ago

Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd Italian Serie A goal as Napoli drew 1-1 with Udinese to win their third Scudetto title . 

It is the first league crown for the Naples-based club in 33 years since the era of late legendary Argentine football great, Diego Armando Maradona in 1990. 

They won their first league title two years earlier with Maradona leading the charge.

For Osimhen, it is a dream come true, winning his first major honour in Europe.

More to follow…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.