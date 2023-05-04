Osimhen Gives Napoli First Scudetto in 33 Years

Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd Italian Serie A goal as Napoli drew 1-1 with Udinese to win their third Scudetto title .

It is the first league crown for the Naples-based club in 33 years since the era of late legendary Argentine football great, Diego Armando Maradona in 1990.

They won their first league title two years earlier with Maradona leading the charge.

For Osimhen, it is a dream come true, winning his first major honour in Europe.

