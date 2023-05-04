Lawmakers Bemoan State of Airports





Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The House of Representatives yesterday expressed concern over the dilapidated state of some airports in the country.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, during a hearing with the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, regretted that the situation had persisted over a long period of time.

Nnaji stated that, “We are concerned about our airports. Over a long period of time we realised the escalators and lifts are not functioning. The air-conditioning system sometimes have leakages and the scanners have problems too.

“This is where we are here to find out why our airports are not functioning. If it is other countries, they may decide to close down the terminal buildings because of the condition. People with disabilities are also complaining because they cannot even use the facilities. It is a problem.”

The FAAN MD in his response said, “on the state of the airports, I believe it mostly revolves around Abuja airport. it is something we have seen and spent our few months trying to fix it, but the lifts and escalators came with the airport and have been here for so long. They should have been replaced over time.”

“Experts recommend the escalators and lifts be replaced. We started the process of replacing and it took us a lot of time because it is government due process and funding. now there is a contract out to replace all the lifts, escalators in Abuja airport.”

The committee also queried FAAN over the demolition of houses said to be on airport land in Lagos.

The Chairman of the committee stressed that, “Part of our concern is the demolition going on in Lagos. You know we speak for the people so whatever concerns people affects us.

“That is why we decided to call you to find out what is going on in Lagos. We are not against any exercise but we really want to know what is going on there.”