AI Integration in Nigeria’s Financial Services Receives Boost

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

3line Limited, one of the trailblazers and creators of secure payments platforms in Nigeria has organized a hackathon to explore the untapped opportunities for AI integration in the payment space.

The event, called Hack-It Challenge at Covenant University, is aimed to bring together tech-savvy youths to collaborate and develop innovative digital solutions that can address the challenges in the sector.

The participants were grouped into teams and guided to use an iterative product development method (Agile Scrum Framework) to enable digital dexterity, talent development, and team competition.

The hackathon resulted in various community-based solutions around wallets that made transactions easy and seamless, making it possible to transact with friends with ease.

CEO of 3line Limited, Femi Omogbenigun, emphasized the importance of reaching out to young stars and mentoring them to become innovative and successful entrepreneurs.

He mentioned that the future of financial services would belong to the operators who leverage AI early and use it to solve problems in society.

According to Omogbenigun, the company organized a challenge with two objectives: to reach out to young stars and provide mentorship, and to showcase their commitment to innovation. The challenge aimed to engage with young people and gather insights into their perspectives on the future of payments and financial services.

Omogbenigun spoke about the potential for new technology to make payments easier and more seamless for consumers. He believes that the next game changer in payments will be a solution that solves these problems..