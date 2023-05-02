German Firm Trains NEMSA Staff on Leadership, Business Dev Skills

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Staff of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) have undergone a two-day intensive training on capacity building, leadership and business development skills.

The event which was held in Abuja was organised by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung foundation, a German-based human capacity development organisation in collaboration with the Budget and Planning unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The training programme, a statement said, covered such areas as strategic business planning and implementation, effective business communication, business continuity management, change management and succession planning, among others.

Deputy Resident Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Nigeria, Lucas Laible, said the foundation has more than 100 offices worldwide with 20 in sub-Saharan Africa.

“ Our official mandate is to promote democracy, good governance and the rule of law as well as to foster good relations between Germany and our host countries,” he said.

He added that the foundation established office in Nigeria in 2001, with a clear focus to support the democratic forces in Nigeria and to promote good governance and the rule of law for the benefit of the development of this country.

He described NEMSA as a key stakeholder in the power sector, stressing that by having a coverage of electricity for all, NEMSA would help create opportunities for the whole country.