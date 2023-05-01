Workers Deserve Good Working, Living Conditions, Anyaso Tells Employers

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Employers of labour in public and private sectors of the economy have been urged to make concerted efforts to improve the working and living conditions of their employees.

The Managing Director/CEO of Caecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited, Desmond Anyaso, made the call in his message to workers contained in a statement made available to the media in Umuahia.

He said that Nigerian workers deserved the best given the enormous sacrifices they make to keep the economy going despite their own deprivations.

Anyaso, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the recently concluded poll, expressed deep respect and gratitude to all workers as they mark 2023 May Day.

The business mogul, politician, entrepreneur, and advocate for good governance stated commitment to seeing improvement in the well-being of all workers who have proved their resilience in the troubled economy.

He said that “as a committed Nigerian and Abian” he would continue to identify with workers as “they have kept faith with the nation and continue to do their best to survive and lift the nation up”.

He said: “I am indeed proud of them(Nigerian workers). Every worker in Nigeria deserves a standing ovation.

“It is time we begin to show great concern for our workers by improving their living conditions collectively, especially the low-wage workers who are often employed in jobs that pose significant health and safety risk”.

While calling for “continuous improvement in the living conditions of all Nigerians, Anyaso noted that three must be a collective efforts by all stakeholders to make it possible

“The International Labour Organization (ILO) report shows that job quality can be improved by reducing excessive demands on workers and limiting their exposure to risks.

“It also highlights the importance of a positive social environment at work, including supportive management and colleagues, as well as social dialogue for improving job quality,” the frontline entrepreneur said.

He reminded employers and political leaders that the nation cannot survive without the sweat of workers hence this year’s May Day should be a renewal of energy to improve the lot of workers.

“If their expertise and contributions are relevant to us as a nation or organization, then we must pay attention to what matters to their safety and general comfort to bring about equity and fairness in our society,” Anyaso said.