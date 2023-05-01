May Day: Lana Salutes Oyo Workers, Canvasses Support for Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Mr. Michael Lana, has extended his good wishes and greetings to workers in the state on this year’s May Day celebration.

Lana, in a statement by his Media Office in Ibadan, on Monday, while describing the workers as key drivers of development in terms of diligence, dedication and commitment despite challenges they face, said they play crucial roles in all the states and that fact needs to be recognised always.

He maintained that the workers deserve appreciation and respect for their contributions to the development of the state, adding that there is no gainsaying the fact that Labour creates wealth, the more reason that the welfare of the workers should always be accorded priority.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, however enjoined workers in the state to continue to give full cooperation to the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in order to move the state forward, noting that he is laying a good economic foundation for future generations.

According to him, the governor who will be starting his second term on May 29, has put the state on a pedestal that all residents of the state should be proud of, insisting that he deserves the support of the workers so that the good works will continue.

Lana said: “I congratulate Oyo State workers as they join their counterparts all over the world as they celebrate this year’s May Day. The valuable contributions of our workers to the development of the state cannot be quantified, they are nothing but key drivers of development.

“Nevertheless, I want to appeal to workers in the state to continue to throw their weight behind Governor Seyi Makinde, who apart from being workers/pensioners friendly, has taken governance to another level with his giant strides in turning the state to pace setter in economic development for generation unborn.”