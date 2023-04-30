Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Congratulate Adenuga at 70

*Say Glo founder revolutionised GSM in Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commended the commitment of the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr, for his unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Tinubu used the occasion of Adenuga’s 70th birthday to extend his felicitation to the business mogul for his many social and economic investments in Nigeria.

This was even as he described him as a ‘believer in the manifest destiny of Nigeria as a great country.’



In the congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, the President-elect praised the Globacom owner’s business accomplishments in the telecommunications, oil, real estate, and aviation sectors.

According to him, the businessman democratised and revolutionised GSM telephony in Nigeria in 2003 with per-second billing at a time it was considered impossible to do so.



He said, “I congratulate Otunba Mike Adenuga on attaining 70. To reach the Biblical age of three scores and ten brings great joy to every human being and I thank God for making this great son of Nigeria and the world to reach the milestone in good health.

“Adenuga is a firm believer in the manifest destiny of Nigeria as a great country. This he has demonstrated with his continuous investments in our economy, creating thousands of jobs and wealth for our people through his many businesses.



On his part, Atiku congratulated Adenuga for attaining 70 years, saying turning 70 years is no mean achievement, given the vicissitudes of life in the country.

Atiku in a statement he signed yesterday said Adenuga’s meteoric rise from being a one-time yellow cab driver while struggling with his studies in the US, to being today’s Forbes’ globally listed dollar billionaire who sits atop the board of A-league corporate conglomerates such as Globacom telecoms, Conoil Plc, Conoil Producing, and Cobblestones Properties is a story usually glimpsed in fairytale story books.



He described the Globacom boss not only as the pride of his community and country but as the pride of the African continent.

The statement read: “I am delighted to write and celebrate you on your attainment of the Biblical “three scores and ten years” on this planet Earth. Turning 70 years is no mean achievement, given the vicissitudes of life in our country. It means that you are one of the very few people that have reached the number of years considered by the Bible as “a full lifetime” of traditionally expected duration.



“Turning 70 has a way of giving you an absolute sense of fulfillment. I have been there, so I know it. And as someone that has confronted and remarkably conquered the challenges of poverty, one can only imagine how fulfilled you now feel, having climbed up and now sitting comfortably atop the dizzying heights of business and affluence.

“Comets, they say, come but once in a century. Such is your story: our own dear Dr. Michael Adeniyi Agbolade lshola Adenuga Jnr, GCON, one of Africa’s most illustrious sons and guru of business, Bull of sports, quintessential philanthropist, humane and urbane gentleman, and above all, a thorough-bred, authentic and loving family man.



“Let me, therefore, take this special moment to doff my hat to the Otunba Apesin of Ijebuland, and to congratulate you for clocking the 70th anniversary of your birth. It is the prayers of my family and I that God will grant you peace and happiness as you straddle the globe spreading these blessings upon the rest of humanity. May the Almighty grant you many more years to do even more for humanity. Happy 70th Birthday, my friend and brother, Chief Adenuga Jr,” Atiku added in the statement.



Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also commended Adenuga for his commitment to nation-building and the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, and business associates to congratulate one of Nigeria’s business giants, Otunba Mike Adenuga on his 70th birthday celebration.



“Otunba Adenuga is one of Nigeria’s business pillars and philanthropists who have impacted millions of Nigerians through their businesses across the country. He has contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular as an employer of labour and an accomplished businessman.

“He is an iconic businessman, legendary philanthropist and one of the luckiest Nigerians to be decorated with the second highest national honour of Nigeria (Grand Commander of the Niger) due to his many accomplishments and contribution to the nation.”



Equally, Governor Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Adenuga as a business icon who had brought glory to Nigeria and his state.

He noted that the Ijebu-Igbo-born telecommunications tycoon had contributed immensely to the telecommunication industry in the country.

Abiodun added that seven decades looked good on the Chairman of Globacom, noting that the state would continue to celebrate his achievements and feats, not only in the country but beyond.