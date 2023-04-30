Kogi APC Tackles Adeyemi over Assessment of  Guber Primary







Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has berated Senator Smart Adeyemi over his assessment of the just-concluded APC governorship primary in the State.



Fanwo in a statement made available to the newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, said the APC Governorship Primary remained one of the most transparent in the history of the State.



“It is right for the media to give space to all to air their views. When we have such platforms, we must be responsible enough not to abuse it and dangerously misinform the general public.



“The world saw the primary on television and on other media platforms. The primary didn’t only hold, it was free, fair and credible.



“We have always been here with Senator Smart Adeyemi and with all due respect, his own definition of credible election is one won by him. Any other election not won by him is not credible as far as he is concerned.



“Yes I watched him saying all sort of things after filing his case. He said Alh. Ahmed Ododo is from the same family, ward and clan as the Governor. He said fielding him was the height of injustice. He dwelled so much on those fallacies and didn’t even remember to tell the world why he is in court.



“To set the record straight, Alh. Usman Ododo is doesn’t share the same family with the Governor. They are not from the same Ward and they even belong to different state constituencies. Assuming but not conceding to the fact that he shares the same Ward with the Governor, does that render him legally incapable of vying for the ticket of the party?



“What Senator Smart Adeyemi is trying to do is to incite the Kogi West people against the Governor and the APC leadership after reaping what others sowed into the party. He is an unfair leader pretending to fighting for equity and justice. Okun is a sophisticated society that can’t be hoodwinked into his crocodile tears.



“The same Smart Adeyemi had told the world the laudable projects of the Governor in Kogi West. Why is he turning around now to accuse the Governor of ethnic bias?”



Fanwo said the party was not losing sleep over the “frivolous petition before the court”, insisting that the party moving on to consolidate ahead of the November 11 poll.