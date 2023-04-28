  • Friday, 28th April, 2023

Financial Risk Technology Firm Set to Make Nigeria Entry

Nume Ekeghe

FACCTUM, a UK-based risk tech company specialising in watch list management and sanction screening services is set to bring its expertise to Nigeria by offering an array of technology, data compliance and management solutions to banks and other financial institutions (OFIs).

The firm in a statement noted that it prepares to hold a market entry business meeting with top echelons of the Nigerian financial, Fintech regulated business industries in Lagos.

The business breakfast meeting, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos will have the leadership of the UK-based firm present its offerings to the Nigerian market stakeholders.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Head of Financial Crime Risk Management Product Strategy, FACCTUM, Chrisol de Assis Correia said: “We are delighted to bring our products and services closer to the Nigerian financial and fintech industry.”

