Lawmakers: Lack of Local Content Use Inhibiting Fight against Malaria

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has noted that malaria still remains a major significant public health challenge in Nigeria, adding that lack of use of local content is inhibiting the fight against the disease.

The House Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in a statement to commemorate this year’s ‘World Malaria Day’ stated that four African countries, including Nigeria, accounted for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide.

He said: “Nigeria alone accounted for (31.3%) of global malaria deaths, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12.6%), the United Republic of Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“In Nigeria, malaria remains a significant public health challenge with an estimated 97 million cases and 300,000 deaths annually. Although progress has been made in reducing the burden of this disease, much work still needs to be done to eliminate it.”

Kalu said the key areas of challenge to address the Malaria burden in Nigeria have been issues of donor dependence for malaria intervention in the country.

He said: “Hence, the 9th National Assembly has identified lack of domestic financing and lack of use of local content in terms of production and patronage of local manufacturing of LLINs (long-lasting insecticidal nets) and antimalarial drugs as a key challenge. To address this, the sum of over $300 million has been approved under the World Bank and the Islamic Bank IMPACT projects to address and complement donor support.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement’. It is with a particular focus on the implementation of strategies to reach especially the vulnerable age group children under 5 years and pregnant women.”