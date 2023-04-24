Ogun: APC Slams Adebutu over Comments on Election Petition

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State, has slammed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Hon Ladi Adebutu, over his comments boasting that his petition on the 2023 governorship election would succeed.



The APC, however, asked Adebutu, to desist from his alleged bullying of the judiciary and cyber-stalking of the Dapo Abiodun Administration.

The APC statement came against a viral video in which Adebutu, had assured his people that his petition would succeed at the election petition tribunal.

Spokesperson of the APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, said having submitted their “wobbly petition, the PDP and its loquacious candidate should allow justice to take its course. You cannot be a petitioner and judge at the same time. Election petition is not won on the social media.”



In the press statement titled: “If wishes were horses, losers will win,” the APC remarked that, “Adebutu’s persistent bullying of the judiciary, peddling of lies against the government and inciting the citizens, is the worst version of what defective petitioners do to give non-existent hope to gullible followers to keep them in check and securely warehoused.”



The statement described Adebutu’s appeal for pity as a devious tactic, saying the PDP candidate was raising fear, where there was none by alleging that some civil servants were being victimised because of their voting preferences.

Pointing out that Adebutu’s hallucinations and bloated sense of self-worth was hinged on the supposed power of his pre-packaged N10,000-ATM cards that he felt must give him victory, Oladunjoye wondered how Abiodun could have punished any voters when voting was done in secret.



He challenged Adebutu to show how and when Abiodun assumed supernatural powers to identify those who voted for him and those who did not.

He said, “It is indeed funny that a gubernatorial candidate credibly accused of violation of the Electoral Act through documented and unprecedented vote buying is not content with submitting a flawed petition to the Election Petitions Tribunal, but is taking actions that are clearly subjudice; loading the public space with videos purveying vile propaganda.



“The petition they are hyping is nothing but foul smoke that will be blown away with the wind. They fantasised about votes to be deducted from APC votes! This is laughable. They have been deceived by rookie statisticians who came up with all manner of strange allegations, expecting their one-winged petition to fly.



“The decent thing to do is for Adebutu to refrain from propaganda. Bullying the judiciary and concocting lies against the performing and people-oriented administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun will not make him to be governor. If Adebutu is so sure of his roughly packaged petition, he should wait for our lawyers at the Tribunal, instead of thinking pigs might.”